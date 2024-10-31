West Indies vs England Live: When and where to watch WI vs ENG ODI series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP West Indies will be up against England in a three-match ODI series starting October 31 in Antigua

West Indies will be up against England in a three-match ODI series starting Thursday, October 31 in Antigua. West Indies just played an ODI assignment last week against Sri Lanka, Even though the Men in Maroon were able to avoid a whitewash, they will be aware that they have quite a lot of areas of improvement as far as 50-over cricket is concerned. The series finale was reduced to a 23-overs-per-side clash and hence, it was a near T20 match, which is the West Indies comfort zone. The moment, the number of overs increases, the two-time world champions get restricted a lot as far as their run-scoring is concerned.

Against them are England, who continue to be without their regular skipper Jos Buttler for the ODIs at least, for now. Liam Livingstone, who till a month ago had lost his place in the ODI side, made a strong comeback and is now the stand-in skipper of the side. England have added a couple of reinforcements to the squad with a huge possibility of a Salt-Pepper opening pair.

England despite missing Buttler will start as favourites but the West Indies just found form in the series finale against Sri Lanka and would have some momentum going into the new series.

When and where to watch WI vs ENG ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between West Indies and England starting in Antigua, will kick off on Thursday, October 31 at 11:30 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for November 2 and 6 in Antigua and Barbados respectively at 7 PM and 11:30 PM IST. The three-match white-ball series, unfortunately, doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India. However, the WI vs ENG ODI series can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh Jr, Romario Shepherd

England: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone (C), Saqib Mahmood, Michael Pepper, Jordan Cox, Rehan Ahmed, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner