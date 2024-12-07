Sunday, December 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. West Indies vs Bangladesh Live: When and where to watch WI vs BAN ODI series on TV and streaming in India?

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live: When and where to watch WI vs BAN ODI series on TV and streaming in India?

West Indies may not be part of the Champions Trophy, however, the two-time champions are in good form having beaten England recently in the ODI series and would want to continue in the same vein as they take on Bangladesh in three ODIs starting in St Kitts on Sunday, December 8.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Dec 07, 2024 19:16 IST, Updated : Dec 08, 2024 10:39 IST
West Indies will be keen to continue their good ODI form at
Image Source : BCBOFFICIAL X West Indies will be keen to continue their good ODI form at home, having beat England last month

West Indies' red-ball team will be disappointed with their performance in the second and final Test against Bangladesh, having let the chance to win the series 2-0 go. West Indies will be hurt even though the team is completely different from the one that played the Tests, apart from a couple of players, and will take confidence from how they have played ODIs in recent times.

West Indies lost to Sri Lanka but beat England at home recently in the three-match ODI series and given how Bangladesh have played across formats recently, should fancy their chances of winning this series as well. Bangladesh play in the Champions Trophy in a couple of months and hence, this series will serve as an ideal preparation for the ICC tournament. Shakib Al Hasan continued to be the missing name and if the senior all-rounder does want to end his career with the Champions Trophy, he'd have to get back into the reckoning and be selected in the squad first.

When and where to watch WI vs BAN ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between West Indies and Bangladesh in St Kitts will kick off on Sunday, December 8 at 7 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for December 10 and 12 at the same time and the same venue. The WI vs BAN series, unfortunately, doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India, however, all three matches can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (c/wk), Brandon King (vc), Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Marquino Mindley, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Related Stories
Pat Cummins surpasses Kapil Dev in historic list of captains with Rohit Sharma's wicket in Adelaide

Pat Cummins surpasses Kapil Dev in historic list of captains with Rohit Sharma's wicket in Adelaide

'If they want to react like that then...': Travis Head on Siraj's wild celebration to his dismissal

'If they want to react like that then...': Travis Head on Siraj's wild celebration to his dismissal

Pant released due to demand for more money? New DC head coach reveals why ex-captain wasn't retained

Pant released due to demand for more money? New DC head coach reveals why ex-captain wasn't retained

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement