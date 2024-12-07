West Indies vs Bangladesh Live: When and where to watch WI vs BAN ODI series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCBOFFICIAL X West Indies will be keen to continue their good ODI form at home, having beat England last month

West Indies' red-ball team will be disappointed with their performance in the second and final Test against Bangladesh, having let the chance to win the series 2-0 go. West Indies will be hurt even though the team is completely different from the one that played the Tests, apart from a couple of players, and will take confidence from how they have played ODIs in recent times.

West Indies lost to Sri Lanka but beat England at home recently in the three-match ODI series and given how Bangladesh have played across formats recently, should fancy their chances of winning this series as well. Bangladesh play in the Champions Trophy in a couple of months and hence, this series will serve as an ideal preparation for the ICC tournament. Shakib Al Hasan continued to be the missing name and if the senior all-rounder does want to end his career with the Champions Trophy, he'd have to get back into the reckoning and be selected in the squad first.

When and where to watch WI vs BAN ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between West Indies and Bangladesh in St Kitts will kick off on Sunday, December 8 at 7 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for December 10 and 12 at the same time and the same venue. The WI vs BAN series, unfortunately, doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India, however, all three matches can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (c/wk), Brandon King (vc), Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Marquino Mindley, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana