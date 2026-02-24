West Indies equal India's historic 2007 T20 World Cup milestone after thrashing Zimbabwe

New Delhi:

West Indies have joined India in their historic T20 World Cup 2007 record after thrashing Zimbabwe by a huge margin of 107 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, February 23. The two-time champions unleashed a blistering batting performance as they ramped up a huge 254/4 in their 20 overs before bowling the Chevrons out for 147.

Hetmyer puts up batting show, Windies bowlers back him well

Shimron Hetmyer was in a carnage mood as he took down the Zimbabwe bowlers for fun. He slammed 85 runs from 34 balls with seven fours and as many sixes in a knock that came at a whopping strike rate of 250. Rovman Powell also put up a strong knock of 59 from 35 deliveries, while Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder helped the team post 254/4, the second biggest total in T20 World Cup history.

The bowlers complemented the Windies batters well in the second innings, as with the target being so steep, the Chevrons could not do much. Dion Myers' 28, and Sikandar Raza's 27 offered some joy, while Brad Evans late 43 off 21 helped Zimbabwe end on 147.

Windies equal huge India record after win

Meanwhile, the West Indies have levelled a huge India record after their yet another win at the Wankhede Stadium. This was their fifth consecutive victory at the Mumbai-based venue in the T20 World Cups. The Windies are the only team to remain unbeaten after playing five matches at a venue in the T20 World Cups alongside India.

The Men in Blue are unbeaten in South Africa's Durban, having won four matches out of five matches in the 2007 T20 World Cup, with one being a no-result outing. The run began in the 2016 T20 World Cup when the Windies defeated England in a Super 10 clash. They went on to beat India in the semifinal in the same tournament before winning three more games at the iconic venue in this edition of the World Cup.

West Indies win five out of five

The Windies have now won five out of five matches in this World Cup, including three in Mumbai. They had won all four of their games in the group stage to top Group C before making light work of Zimbabwe in their opening Super Eight clash.

The victory was a huge net-run-rate boosting one for the Windies, who would be pleased that they are on top of Group 1 and would hardly be challenged by anyone in the NRR aspect.

ALSO READ | What does West Indies' huge win over Zimbabwe mean for India in their quest for T20 World Cup semis?