West Indies announce T20 squad for Bangladesh series, Johnson Charles returns; Hope, Rutherford miss out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies will take on Bangladesh in a three-match T20 series starting December 15 in St Vincent

West Indies have named a 15-member squad for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh in Saint Vincent, set to kick off on December 15. Rovman Powell will continue to lead the side with opening batter Johnson Charles returning to the setup after missing the last couple of T20 assignments due to injury. Middle-order batter Keacy Carty earned a maiden call-up for the T20Is and white-ball coach Daren Sammy referring to his CPL exploits with the Trinbago Knight Riders, mentioned that the 27-year-old deserved it after showing that he can excel in the format.

“He has shown us that he could be a batter in that format, and playing against Bangladesh, a team we cannot take for granted, we need all hands-on deck,” Sammy said in a CWI release.

“The squad was carefully selected with the players available to us, and I believe this is our most settled squad with the experience needed to win championships.” Due to their Big Bash League commitments, Shai Hope (Hobart Hurricanes) and Sherfane Rutherford (Sydney Thunder) will be unavailable for the three-match T20 series. Akeal Hosein will also miss the series finale on December 19 for similar reasons and will be replaced by pacer Jayden Seales for the third T20I.

Justin Greaves after returning to the Test squad and being part of the ODI side, has earned a call-up in T20Is as well while Andre Russell and Shimron Hetmyer have been rested for the series. After the Test series was squared by Bangladesh, the West Indies came back strongly to win the ODI series 3-0 and will look to continue the momentum in the T20Is.

West Indies squad for Bangladesh T20 series: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King (vc), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein (only for 1st and 2nd T20Is), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales (only for 3rd T20I)