WEF vs MNR, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals The Welsh Fire will hope to open their account in the Hundred in their second home game in Cardiff after all of Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals did the same in recent matches. The Fire will face the Originals, who are riding high after stopping the London Spirit two days ago.

Cardiff:

The Welsh Fire haven't been poor, but their performances have been inadequate and that's mostly on the batting, which seemed to end after the openers. The likes of Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Saif Zaib haven't contributed enough for the Fire with the bat and would have to support the openers in getting their side to a safe score or help them chase down a total.

The Fire take on the high-in-confidence Manchester Originals in their second home game in Cardiff and with the way the London Spirit were able to accelerate later, the hosts might take inspiration from it, hoping to put the likes of Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue and Sonny Baker under pressure. The Originals bowling line-up exercised control outstandingly, especially in the powerplay and would hope for more of the same, to get on some sort of a streak.

The Originals will start as slight favourites, but the Fire will be bolstered in their bowling attack with the Man of the Zimbabwe winter, Matt Henry's return. Henry replaced injured Chris Woakes in the Fire squad and hope that it has a positive effect on the team and its performance. Cardiff played quite nicely, actually, in terms of the surface and if the Fire batters click, it should be a mouth-watering offering in Wales on Wednesday evening.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2025 Match 12, WEF vs MNR

Jonny Bairstow, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler (vc), Heinrich Klaasen, Noor Ahmad, Tom Abell, Scott Currie, Josh Tongue (c), Sonny Baker, David Payne, Matt Henry

Probable Playing XIs