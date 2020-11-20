We know Rishabh Pant has a lot of ability, he can do well in future: Harbhajan Singh

Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant

MS Dhoni's departure has left fans in dilemma over the wicketkeeping slot of the Indian side. While KL Rahul has cemented his place behind the stumps in the limited-overs format, Rishabh Pant's future looks bleak.

Young Pant was touted as Dhoni's replacement in the national side. However, after a string of inconsistent performances, questions were raised over his calibre. Pant also had an underwhelming IPL 2020 season for Delhi where he scored 343 runs in 14 games at an average of 31.18.

Though Pant is yet to cement his place on the biggest level, India veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed the southpaw to do well in the future.

Pant has been slotted into India's Test squad but he's missed out on the limited-overs squad for the much-awaited tour Down Under, set to start from November 27 with the first ODI at Sydney.

“Rishabh Pant has not been able to live up to the performance that was expected from him. But he is young, and we know that he has a lot of ability, and can do well in the future,” Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

“Even in the recently concluded IPL 2020, he did not have a very successful run. He did not score a lot for Delhi Capitals, but we know that he is a quality player, and if he wants to make a comeback to all the three formats of the game, then he will have to score runs and show his ability,” he added.