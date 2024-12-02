'We have covered all the bases': Hardik Pandya on Mumbai Indians 'balanced' squad for IPL 2025

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardik Panyda-led Mumbai Indias finished last in the IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya expressed his view on Mumbai Indians' conduct in the IPL mega auction 2025 on Monday. The franchise captain revealed that he was in contact with the management and added that he was happy with the auction's outcome in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

Mumbai Indians entered the IPL 2025 auction with a limited purse amount of Rs 45 crore and clearly struggled to sign their targetted players. Their most expensive signing was the veteran Kiwi pacer and the former player Trent Boult who cost Rs 12.50 crore.

Before signing Boutl, Mumbai Indians fans witnessed failed bids for four fast bowlers Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Kagiso Rabada. But Hardik revealed that he was happy with Mumbai's new signings for the IPL 2025 season, highlighting his team's mixed pool of experienced and young players.

"I was in touch with the table as well, exactly who we are going for, and I think we came out pretty well from the auction and how the team is looking," Hardik said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians. "We have found the right mix, which is experienced players, like Boulty (Trent Boult) is back, Deepak Chahar, who has been around, and at the same time, young guns like Will Jacks, Robin Minz and Rickelton, who are fresh. So, I think we have done pretty well. We have covered all the bases."

Mumbai also spent Rs 9.25 crore to sign another former bowler Deepak Chahar and heavily invested in youth players Allah Ghazanfar, Raj Angad Bawa and Bevon Jacobs.

Mumbai Indians' squad for IPL 2025:

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Allah Ghazanfar, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Satyanarayana Raju, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur.