'We are going to be one of the greatest Punjab Kings side': Head coach Ricky Ponting ahead of IPL 2025 Punjab Kings are traditionally considered as pushovers in the Indian Premier League. PBKS have qualified for knockouts just twice out of the 17 seasons. However, new head coach Ricky Ponting feels that this will be the greatest PBKS side in history.

Punjab Kings made a major change to their coaching staff when they appointed Ricky Ponting as their head coach ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025. Ponting, who has served as head coach of the Delhi Capitals, then brought Shreyas Iyer as captain after working with him at the Capitals.

Punjab are considered pushovers in IPL. Not that they have not won an IPL title ever, but, they have reached the knockouts only twice in the 17 seasons so far. They were the semifinalists in 2008 and ended up losing to Chennai Super Kings, while they faltered on the final step in 2014, ending as runners-up to Kolkata Knight Riders.

The new head coach Ponting feels that this Punjab team will become one of the greatest ever as the IPL 2025 rolls in. "The overall vision for this team is to win the IPL. I told the guys on the very first day when I joined the camp in Dharamshala that we were going to create and become the greatest Punjab Kings team that's played," Ponting was quoted as saying in a release from the franchise.

"That's the journey that we're on and that doesn't happen overnight. You've got to create that," he said.

Ponting has baked the Indian talent in the Punjab setup and feels that the likes of Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge and Musheer Khan will come good in IPL 2025. "Priyansh Arya, I think is a very special potential opening batsman for us going forward in the tournament.

Depending on which way we go with our overseas make-up, he's very exciting. Suryansh Shedge is also someone who has been very impressive in our training so far," he said.

"When I talk about energy and fun, another player that I am impressed with, is Musheer Khan. He's brought a lot to the group already. He has got an infectious attitude, and around the training ground and around the team so far, he's been someone that I've really enjoyed working with," he added.

Punjab Kings open their IPL 2025 campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They will be looking to put up a better show this time after finishing ninth last season.