WATCH: Excited Sir Vivian Richards runs onto the field after Wasim Jr hits winning runs for Quetta vs Shaheen

Pakistan Super League (PSL) witnessed a couple of thrilling chases on a blockbuster Sunday. While it was Islamabad United in the day game, who chased down 229 runs while the Quetta Gladiators prevailed against the Lahore Qalandars with Muhammad Wasim Jr hitting the winning runs when the Men in Purple needed four runs off the last ball of the final over bowled by skipper Shaheen Afridi. Wasim Jr, the commentators and the Quetta dugout couldn't believe what they just saw as playing just his second ball, the pace-bowling all-rounder not only helped his side get home in a thriller but also sealed a playoff spot.

One of the first ones to run onto the field from the Quetta dugout was their mentor Sir Vivian Richards. 72-year-old, not able to walk properly due to a slight limp but Richards, who celebrated his birthday just four days ago ran onto the pitch with a child-like excitement. The rest of the players hugged and were all over Wasim Jr with Richards celebrating the thrilling win with the rest of the squad.

This was the Gladiators' fifth win of the competition and one that they would cherish for a long time as they soaked in the pressure in a must-win clash and came out trumps. Earlier, it was a combined effort from the Gladiators' bowlers except Akeal Hosein, as they kept the Lahore Qalandars batters in check and kept them down to a chaseable score of 166.

Saud Shakeel with an 88-run knock set up the chase for the Gladiators before the likes of Khawaja Nafay, Laurie Evans and Wasim Jr finished it. Losing two wickets towards the end of the innings in a space of 15 runs didn't help their cause before Wasim provided the heart-stopping win. The result meant an eighth loss for the defending champions Lahore Qalandars, who won just one game in the competition.

All four playoffs spots are sealed now with who will finish where yet to be determined.