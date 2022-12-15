Watch | Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj give befitting send-off to Litton Das; Here are all details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India vs Banglaesh

On the second day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, an incident of a rift between Litton Das and Mohammed Siraj took place with Virat Kohli also stepping into the matter.

The Indian innings ended with all players getting bundled up at 404 runs. When the Bangla Tigers came to bat, India's fast bowlers collapsed the opening line-up of the hosts and sent the opponents into trouble.

What happened between Siraj, Kohli, and Das?

Siraj came face to face against Das for the first time in the 14th over. While Siraj bowled at 140 kmph, Das failed to score any run. After the ball, it seemed that Siraj had something to say to Das, but the Bangladesh star player made a gesture that he could not hear anything. On the very next ball, Siraj bowled Das out.

To mark the celebration, India's former captain Kohli replicated Litton's gesture of putting his hand on the ear and pretending that he couldn't hear anything. On the other hand, Siraj first celebrated in his own style by keeping his finger on his lips followed by Kohli's action.

However, the matter did not become serious and was resolved.

In the match, Litton Das amassed just 24 runs off 30 deliveries including four boundaries. On the other hand, Siraj was lethal with his bowling as he scalped three wickets in the 9 overs bowled at the end of day two and conceded 14 runs at an economy of just 1.60.

India Playing XI:

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh Playing XI:

Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

