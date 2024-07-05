WATCH: Virat Kohli calls Rohit Sharma to lift T20 World Cup trophy together during India's victory parade

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup.

The ever-moving city of Mumbai came to a standstill on Thursday as a sea of fans welcomed the Indian T20 World Cup champion team on Thursday. Right from Delhi to Mumbai, the team received a rousing welcome with celebrations galore across the two cities.

The Indian team took a victory parade in an open bus alongside the Marine Drive in Mumbai to the Wankhede Stadium, where a felicitation program was scheduled. The parade started from Nariman Point along the Marine Drive and concluded at the iconic Wankhede.

During the bus parade, the Indian players greeted the fans flocking the streets in huge numbers. They also lifted one after the other as Mumbai turned into festivities. A moment which captured the attention of all the fans and went viral on social media was Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma lifting the T20 World Cup trophy during the victory procession.

Kohli took Rohit with him at the front row of the open bus and the duo lifted the trophy in unison as fans cheered for the legendary players.

Watch the Video here:

Both Kohli and Rohit announced their T20I retirements following the World Cup 2024. A day after that, Ravindra Jadeja also decided to hang his boots from the format. "This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. Just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup.

"Yes I have [announced my retirement from T20Is], this was an open secret. It was not something that I wasn't going to announce even if we had lost. It's time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward," Kohli said to the official broadcaster after India's World Cup win in Barbados.

"This was my last [T20I] game as well. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup," Rohit said later in a press conference.