Monday, February 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur and co. meet Pakistan women's cricket team after gripping T20 World Cup match

WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur and co. meet Pakistan women's cricket team after gripping T20 World Cup match

Harmanpreet Kaur and co. beat Pakistan in their first T20 World Cup game by a margin of 7 wickets. Jemimah Rodrigues scored 53* off 38 deliveries and helped the 'women in blue' register their first victory in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2023 13:10 IST
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup
Image Source : TWITTER (@THEREALPCB) Team India and Pakistan meet after gripping contest

India have always been Pakistan's nemesis on the World Cup stage for a very long time now. Whenever India plays Pakistan, there is an elevated sense of pride and most of their matches live up to this expectation. With the aura of women's cricket growing with each passing day, there were plenty of eyeballs on the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup game and the 'women in blue' didn't disappoint. India women clashed with Pakistan women on February 12, 2023, in Newlands, Cape Town, and the match was nothing short of a thriller.

Last year, the mighty MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) was witness to one of the most historic Indo-Pak games of all time. Virat Kohli's sheer genius is still fresh in the minds of many Indian fans and it was innings that will be lauded by generations to come. This time around it was youngster Jemimah Rodrigues who replicated Kohli's heroic feat and left the Pakistan women's cricket team stunned. As dramatic as it was on the cricket field, the camaraderie between the Indian women's team and Pakistan women's cricket team was notably heartwarming as members of both teams met after the match. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared the video on its official social media handles.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Riding high on their skipper Bismah Maroof's gritty 68* off 55 deliveries, the women in green registered a total of 149/4 in their quota of 20 overs. India knew that they had an uphill task at their disposal. Jemimah Rodrigues in particular was splendid as she smashed 53* runs off 38 deliveries and guided India home. 

ALSO READ | Former Australia cricketer slams Pat Cummins and co. for poor show

Related Stories
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Would be great if India-Pakistan meet again in final, says Saqlain Mushtaq

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Would be great if India-Pakistan meet again in final, says Saqlain Mushtaq

T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli slams 'spineless people' for abusing Shami, calls it pathetic

T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli slams 'spineless people' for abusing Shami, calls it pathetic

'Jeetne ki aadat jo hai...': CM Yogi says proud of Team India as it steals victory from Pak

'Jeetne ki aadat jo hai...': CM Yogi says proud of Team India as it steals victory from Pak

India XI: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Pakistan XI: Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqba

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News