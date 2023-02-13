WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur and co. meet Pakistan women's cricket team after gripping T20 World Cup match

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@THEREALPCB) Team India and Pakistan meet after gripping contest

India have always been Pakistan's nemesis on the World Cup stage for a very long time now. Whenever India plays Pakistan, there is an elevated sense of pride and most of their matches live up to this expectation. With the aura of women's cricket growing with each passing day, there were plenty of eyeballs on the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup game and the 'women in blue' didn't disappoint. India women clashed with Pakistan women on February 12, 2023, in Newlands, Cape Town, and the match was nothing short of a thriller.

Last year, the mighty MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) was witness to one of the most historic Indo-Pak games of all time. Virat Kohli's sheer genius is still fresh in the minds of many Indian fans and it was innings that will be lauded by generations to come. This time around it was youngster Jemimah Rodrigues who replicated Kohli's heroic feat and left the Pakistan women's cricket team stunned. As dramatic as it was on the cricket field, the camaraderie between the Indian women's team and Pakistan women's cricket team was notably heartwarming as members of both teams met after the match. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared the video on its official social media handles.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Riding high on their skipper Bismah Maroof's gritty 68* off 55 deliveries, the women in green registered a total of 149/4 in their quota of 20 overs. India knew that they had an uphill task at their disposal. Jemimah Rodrigues in particular was splendid as she smashed 53* runs off 38 deliveries and guided India home.

ALSO READ | Former Australia cricketer slams Pat Cummins and co. for poor show

India XI: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Pakistan XI: Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqba

Latest Cricket News