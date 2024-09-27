Friday, September 27, 2024
     
WATCH: Rohit Sharma in disbelief, shocked seeing replay as umpire's call gets overturned in India's favour

India had to toil a bit for the first wicket but one brought two as Akash Deep was on a roll, not for the first time in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. India opted to bowl after winning the toss in overcast conditions in Kanpur in the second game.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Updated on: September 27, 2024 12:18 IST
Rohit Sharma was shocked after seeing all three reds on the
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Rohit Sharma was shocked after seeing all three reds on the replay when Akash Deep forced him to go for the review

Bangladesh began well after losing the toss in the second Test in Kanpur against India. The bounce was a bit spongy and despite the overcast conditions, the ball wasn't doing that much and the Bangladeshi openers safely negotiated the first spells of both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. It was Akash Deep once again to get the breakthrough for India as he induced an outside edge an outside edge and Zakir Hasan was dismissed for a 24-ball duck with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking another solid catch in the gully.

This was Akash's first over of the match and he struck immediately. A couple of overs later, Akash was once again at the centre of the proceedings having struck the set Shadman Islam on pads in his third over. Since he was bowling from around the wicket, it seemed like the angle would take the ball away from the leg-stump which even skipper Rohit Sharma suggested since it was a nipbacker as well.

However, even the keeper Rishabh Pant also insisted Rohit apart from the bowler, who was very confident of his appeal. The replays showed three reds with the impact on the middle and leg and the ball was going to hit the leg-stump. Rohit was shocked! The skipper couldn't believe what he saw on the replay on the big screen and so were several of his teammates as the umpire's call was overturned and went in India's favour.

India Tv - Rohit reaction after DRS

Image Source : SCREENGRABRohit reaction after DRS

Watch the video here:

Bangladesh after a sedate start lost a couple of wickets and have skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and former captain Mominul Haque in the middle to negotiate the next hour till lunch. There were a couple of more LBW shouts, one each by Siraj and Bumrah but so far there has been no loss of wickets since Shadman and the visitors will hope it stays that way till the break.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed

