WATCH | Dravid hilariously proposes Rohit and Virat's names for 2028 Olympics in his conversation with PM Modi

The former head coach of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid shared his thoughts about India's preparations for the 2028 Olympics with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday, July 4. The Indian cricket team interacted with PM Modi upon their home arrival from T20 World Cup 2024 glory and shared their experience.

Rahul Dravid bagged his first ICC trophy as a player or coach as he ended his stint as a head coach with a coveted trophy. PM Modi asked about Dravid's expertise on India's plans and preparations for when cricket will be played at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and the cricket legend triggered laughs around the room with his hilarious reply.

Dravid talked about the importance of cricket's inclusion in the Summer Olympics and said it's a proud thing for cricket. At the end of his conversation, Dravid added that many players from the 2024 World Cup-winning squad, including 'young Rohit and Virat' will feature in the 2028 Olympics.

The head coach's remarks made cricketers and PM Modi laugh as both Rohit and Virat announced their retirement from T20Is last week. Furthermore, Kohli's gesture caught fans' attention as he folded his hands to say 'spare me now'.

"Modiji, we cricketers, don't get the opportunity to participate in the Olympics," Rahul Dravid said. "But, now cricket is going to be part of the Olympics. It's going to be big for the cricketers, the nation and the cricket board. We have to do well in the tournament. And to be with the other sportspersons, to learn from them, is a great thing. I think it's a proud moment for cricket to be part of the Olympics.

"I am confident that the BCCI and the players and the coaches at that time will be prepared. I am confident that from this team, a lot of people will be part of the team. Young players from this team like Rohit and Virat will feature. Winning a gold in the Olympics is a great matter of pride and happiness. We need to fully prepare for that."

T20 cricket was among five new sports included in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles during the International Olympic Committee's meeting in Mumbai in October 2023.

Watch the video here (Dravid to PM Modi interaction at 37 minutes)

Indian cricket team and Rahul Dravid then travelled to Mumbai where they received a memorable welcome from thousands of fans. The BCCI organised a victory parade and a felicitation event at Wankhede Stadium as fans turned out in numbers to be part of a historic celebrations.