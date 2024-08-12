WATCH: Nicholas Pooran smashes 113-metre six in the Hundred as he helps Superchargers chase down 26 off 10

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nicholas Pooran has been in smashing form in the Hundred for the Northern Superchargers and Sunday, August 11 saw the best of him

Northern Superchargers after a bizarre week, returned to the winning ways in the men's Hundred riding on Nicholas Pooran's magnificent unbeaten 66 off just 33 balls against the Manchester Originals at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 11. It seemed like the game was slipping out of the Superchargers' grasp when they required 49 off 20 deliveries before Pooran took the initiative. Pooran hit a boundary in the 17th set bowled by Paul Walter before Adam Hose did the same to bring the equation down to 37 off 15.

Adam Hose hit a six off Scott Currie to accumulate 11 runs off that set to take the game down to 26 off 10 before Pooran turned on the beast mode. Pooran went 6, 6, 0, 6 against Fazalhaq Farooqi to potentially kill the game before Hose hit the winning six to help the Superchargers get over the line.

Pooran, who averages 45 at a strike rate of 150.3, is the second highest-run getter of the tournament. Pooran hit eight sixes during his knock but the one that went viral was the huge 113-metre six he hit off Scott Currie.

Pooran was batting on 24 off 20 when Currie bowled a full delivery and the West Indies parked it over square leg for a huge six. The commentators too were left jaw-dropped as Pooran sent the Originals' pacer for a long distance. That was the start of Pooran special as he took the game deep and didn't let the opponent breathe easy despite the required rate going over 2 per ball.

Watch the video here:

The Superchargers achieved their fourth win of the tournament and have nine points in their kitty. However, the destiny is not in their own hands with Birmingham Phoenix breathing down their neck as the competition for the remaining two places in the top three hots up.