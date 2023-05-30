WATCH: MS Dhoni lifts Ravindra Jadeja after he wins the IPL 2023 final for CSK vs GT

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

Wow!! You beauty! These things simply CANNOT be scripted. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the fifth time now and this time they defeated Gujarat Titans, defending champions, in the final by five wickets. They chased down 171 runs in 15 overs after rain interrupted the chase early in the first over. Ravindra Jadeja was the hero for the Men in Yellow as he smashed 10 runs off the last two balls off Mohit Sharma and celebrations galore in the CSK camp.

Such was the emotion in the team that even MS Dhoni didn't shy from showing off his celebration and was so elated that he lifted Jadeja. The video of the same has gone viral on social media now as there were rumours about the alleged rift between the two players.

Here's the video:

After taking CSK to historic win in the final, Ravindra Jadeja was emotional as well and he dedicated the IPL trophy to special person 'MS Dhoni'. "Feeling amazing winning fifth title in front of my home crowd. They've come in big numbers to support CSK. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night. Want to say big congratulations to CSK fans. Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni.

"I was just thinking that I need to swing hard no matter what. Yeah anything can happen. I was looking to hit straight because Mohit can bowl slower ones. Want to say congratulations to each and every fan of CSK. Just keep cheering the way you've been cheering," he said.

Latest Cricket News