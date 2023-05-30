Tuesday, May 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WATCH: MS Dhoni lifts Ravindra Jadeja after he wins the IPL 2023 final for CSK vs GT

WATCH: MS Dhoni lifts Ravindra Jadeja after he wins the IPL 2023 final for CSK vs GT

Ravindra Jadeja scored 10 runs off the last 2 balls and celebrations galore in the CSK camp as they lifted the IPL trophy for 5th time in history. Even MS Dhoni was pumped up after the victory.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: May 30, 2023 2:39 IST
MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, IPL, IPL 2023
Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

Wow!! You beauty! These things simply CANNOT be scripted. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the fifth time now and this time they defeated Gujarat Titans, defending champions, in the final by five wickets. They chased down 171 runs in 15 overs after rain interrupted the chase early in the first over. Ravindra Jadeja was the hero for the Men in Yellow as he smashed 10 runs off the last two balls off Mohit Sharma and celebrations galore in the CSK camp.

Such was the emotion in the team that even MS Dhoni didn't shy from showing off his celebration and was so elated that he lifted Jadeja. The video of the same has gone viral on social media now as there were rumours about the alleged rift between the two players.

Here's the video:

After taking CSK to historic win in the final, Ravindra Jadeja was emotional as well and he dedicated the IPL trophy to special person 'MS Dhoni'. "Feeling amazing winning fifth title in front of my home crowd. They've come in big numbers to support CSK. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night. Want to say big congratulations to CSK fans. Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni.

Related Stories
WATCH: IPL 2023 Final - Woman hits police officer in the stands at Narendra Modi stadium

WATCH: IPL 2023 Final - Woman hits police officer in the stands at Narendra Modi stadium

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja is the HERO for CSK who win 5th IPL trophy

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja is the HERO for CSK who win 5th IPL trophy

CSK vs GT, IPL Final: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings become champions for record levelling 5th time

CSK vs GT, IPL Final: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings become champions for record levelling 5th time

"I was just thinking that I need to swing hard no matter what. Yeah anything can happen. I was looking to hit straight because Mohit can bowl slower ones. Want to say congratulations to each and every fan of CSK. Just keep cheering the way you've been cheering," he said.

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News