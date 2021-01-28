Watch: Mohammad Rizwan takes a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Dean Elgar

Image Source : TWITTER/GREEN TEAM Mohammad Rizwan dives to take a catch in Karachi on Thursday.

Mohammad Rizwan is quickly establishing himself as a dependable wicket-keeper for Pakistan as the 28-year-old cricketer took a stunning catch to dismiss South African opener Dean Elgar on Day 3 of Pakistan vs South Africa first Test in Karachi on Thursday.

Rizwan took the catch in the post-lunch session off leg-spinner Yasir Shah's delivery to break what was turning out to be a healthy second innings start for the Proteas. The wicket fell in the 17th over after Elgar's attempted sweep took top edge while an alert Rizwan dived in to take the catch near the crease; leaving South Africa at 48/1.

Wow 1 is gone

Yasir Shah's big breakthrough for Pakistan.

Perfect catch of Rizwan #PAKvsSA #Richa pic.twitter.com/VsaEa5fVHx — Raeesa Shah (@SRS_31) January 28, 2021

At the time of writing this report, South Africa, who trailed in the first innings by 158 runs, put 61 runs on board with Aiden Markram (22* off 72) and Rassie van der Dussen (6* off 24) on the crease.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rizwan pulled off a spectacular run out, in Jhonty Rhodes style, to dismiss South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen during the opening Test of the two-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Spectacular run-out by Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan keeper 💥#PAKvsSApic.twitter.com/m1U5e4tWVo — MELbet India Official (@MELbet_in) January 26, 2021

Van der Dussen was on 17 when he pushed the delivery from Faheem Ashraf towards mid-off and took off for a single. Dean Elgar, the non-striker, sent him back, leaving him stranded in the middle of the pitch. Babar Azam collected the ball at cover and threw the ball quickly down to the striker's end. Rizwan, who stood a little far away from the stumps, collected the ball and made a full-length dive along with Van der Dussen. But Rizwan had castled down the stumps well before the batsman had completed the dive.

It was a needless risk taken by Van der Dussen and he walked back for 17, leaving South Africa for 63 for two in the 16th over.