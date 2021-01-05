Watch: Kane Williamson hits first double century of 2021 against Pakistan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand's Kane Williamson bats during day three of the Second Test match in the series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson consolidated his name at the top of ICC Test Rankings with a double century against Pakistan in second Test of the series in Wellington on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Kiwi skipper took 364 balls to score a 238-run innings before falling to Faheem Ashraf as hosts' sixth wicket. By the time, the captain departed, New Zealand were racing close to the 600-run mark with Williamson forging a 369-run partnership with Henry Nicholls (157 off 291) for the fourth wicket.

His double-century also became the first such innings of the year after the Black Caps star also became the first batsman to hit a century in this calendar year.

During his innings, filled with 28 boundaries, Williamson surpassed several milestones in Test cricket and some of them are:

The Kiwi's double ton achieved him the highest average among all Test batsmen in the last three years with a minimum cut off of 1000 runs. In fact, Williamson has managed to put a huge gap between him and the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

65.74 Kane Williamson (and counting)

62.80 Babar Azam

58.81 Marnus Labuschagne

53.53 Henry Nicholls

52.62 Steve Smith

52.56 Virat Kohli

2. Only 12 players have reached the milestone of 7000 runs in Test in a lesser number of innings than Williamson, who reached the landmark in 144 innings.

3. Williamson is only the fourth batsman to score a century in three straight Test matches for the Kiwis, with the other three being Mark Burgess (1969-72), Ross Taylor (2013) and Tom Latham (2018-19).