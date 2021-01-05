Watch: Kane Williamson hits first double century of 2021 against Pakistan

New Zealand's Kane Williamson consolidated his name at the top of ICC Test Rankings with a double century against Pakistan in second Test of the series in Wellington on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Kiwi skipper took 364 balls to score a 238-run innings before falling to Faheem Ashraf as hosts' sixth wicket. By the time, the captain departed, New Zealand were racing close to the 600-run mark with Williamson forging a 369-run partnership with Henry Nicholls (157 off 291) for the fourth wicket.
Graceful. Greatness. Kane Williamson #NZvPAK #InsideEdge pic.twitter.com/kIDeSkJDOD— Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) January 5, 2021
His double-century also became the first such innings of the year after the Black Caps star also became the first batsman to hit a century in this calendar year.
During his innings, filled with 28 boundaries, Williamson surpassed several milestones in Test cricket and some of them are:
The Kiwi's double ton achieved him the highest average among all Test batsmen in the last three years with a minimum cut off of 1000 runs. In fact, Williamson has managed to put a huge gap between him and the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.
- 65.74 Kane Williamson (and counting)
- 62.80 Babar Azam
- 58.81 Marnus Labuschagne
- 53.53 Henry Nicholls
- 52.62 Steve Smith
- 52.56 Virat Kohli
2. Only 12 players have reached the milestone of 7000 runs in Test in a lesser number of innings than Williamson, who reached the landmark in 144 innings.
3. Williamson is only the fourth batsman to score a century in three straight Test matches for the Kiwis, with the other three being Mark Burgess (1969-72), Ross Taylor (2013) and Tom Latham (2018-19).