WATCH: Inconsolable Naseem Shah walks off in tears after Pakistan's 6-run loss, Rohit's gesture goes viral

Pakistan suffered their seventh loss against India in ICC Men's T20 World Cup in eight meetings as the Men in Blue prevailed in a low-scoring thriller in New York on Sunday, June 9. India were defending a low total of 119 runs and Jasprit Bumrah led a superlative bowling show for the Men in Blue. Pakistan's sluggish batting show didn't help as despite chasing a small total, Pakistan never looked comfortable in the second innings and India eventually sneaked home.

Pakistan players and fans were shattered as with the way they bowled, there was a genuine hope and belief regarding a repeat of 2021 but it wasn't to be. Pacer Naseem Shah, who was the star of the show with the ball for Pakistan, taking three wickets including the big one of Virat Kohli, waged a lone war at the end with the bat too with a couple of boundaries at the end but it was too late as the Men in Green fell short by six runs.

Naseem was inconsolable. It felt like earth slipped from under his feet. He was in tears. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma provided a hand of consolation, Naseem's teammate Shaheen Afridi hugged him but the 21-year-old couldn't control his emotions and broke down. Naseem walked off in tears all the way to his team's dressing room before the support staff came to his rescue. Take a look-

At the 14-over mark, Pakistan were on course to chase the modest target down with a set batter in Mohammad Rizwan at the middle, needing 40 runs in the last six overs. However, Imad Wasim's struggle and constant application of pressure from the Indian team with the ball meant that the Pakistan kept losing wickets at the end and Bumrah, the man with the golden arm put his hand up, to deny the Men in Green and took his side home.