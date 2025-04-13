WATCH: Hardik Pandya gifts a bat to Kashvee Gautam, congratulates her on maiden India call-up Gautam had earlier met Hardik Pandya after the WPL 2025 eliminator between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium last month. Gautam earned her maiden call-up for the Indian women's team after a breakout season for the Giants in the WPL.

Kashvee Gautam, the emerging star in Indian women's cricket, recently met her idol Hardik Pandya after the WPL 2025 eliminator between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium last month with the MI's men's captain in attendance to cheer the Women in Blue. Now, almost a month later, Gautam, who has now earned a maiden call-up for the national team for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka, and met Hardik again at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of his side's IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals.

Hardik congratulated Kashvee on her India call-up after both exchanged greetings. Hardik gifted Kashvee a bat and even assured her that if she didn't like it, she could always return after using it. Hardik then signed the bat as Gautam seemed in awe of him.

Watch the video here:

Gautam was the joint-highest wicket-taker among Indians in WPL 2025 with 11 scalps for Gujarat Giants while also showing her ability with the bat on a couple of occasions. Alongside Gautam, N Sree Charani and Shuchi Upadhyay also earned maiden call-ups while stars of WPL Sneh Rana and Arundhati Reddy returned to the fold as the Indian women build towards the home ODI World Cup.

Hardik's MI need to make a move

Mumbai Indians have been better as a team than last year in terms of performance and output, however, the results have stayed the same with four defeats out of five games they have played so far. In a couple of those games, they have fallen short by a couple of bit hits here and there and would want to rectify that as they take on the table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their own backyard. Since it's a small ground, the batters of both teams will enjoy the surface and will aim to put on a show for the fans as the IPL returns to the capital.