Mere se pucho na: Shreyas Iyer fumes at umpire after he takes DRS call without PBKS captain's consent - WATCH

It was a frustrating day in the field for Punjab Kings and Shreyas Iyer as Sunrisers Hyderabad turned the tables to re-assume their beast mode in the 2025 edition of the IPL after four consecutive defeats and unfortunately for the visitors, they were at the receiving end of the mayhem that saw the Orange Army chase down 246 runs with as many as nine balls to spare. It was a batting effort that was waiting in the wings for the Sunrisers since their opening game of the season and unfortunately, it caught the Kings as they couldn't defend 245.

The frustration showed in the field for the Punjab Kings bowlers and the captain after SRH took a head start in the chase wiping 60 runs off it in just four overs. On the second delivery of the fifth over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell, the off-spinner darted it down the leg before the umpire called it wide. Maxwell was quick to make the 'T' sign to the umpire and the keeper Prabhsimran Singh sort of agreed with the bowler.

The umpire quickly took cognisance of it with Iyer not entirely being happy. "Umpire mere se pucho na. Mere se toh pucho (Umpire, at least ask me once?)" Iyer eventually gave in to his bowler and keeper's request and the umpire signalled it yet again, only for the decision to remain the same as it went down the leg but didn't touch any part of Abhishek Sharma's body on the way.

Abhishek then hit a six and a four in that over to accumulate 16 off Maxwell as Sunrisers' carnage just didn't stop. The two monstrous hitters just kept going. While Travis Head was dismissed for 66, Sharma brought up his maiden IPL century, his seventh ton in T20 cricket overall off just 40 balls as the hosts chased the total down in just 18.3 overs to get their second win on the board while Punjab Kings succumbed to their second defeat of the tournament.