DC vs MI, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match in Delhi Delhi Capitals may not be bulldozing their way to wins and have scrapped hard in a couple of games but are still unbeaten in the 2025 edition of the IPL and would want to continue the run as they step into the home city and the venue for the first time in the season against the Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals will be up against the Mumbai Indians in their first actual home game of the 2025 edition of the IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the capital on Sunday evening. Not that it should matter but such has been the Capitals' run so far, they have been stupendous on the road and even at the adopted home ground in Visakhapatnam. However, given how they are structured, the small boundaries and flatness of the surface might not be the best thing for the Capitals, however, this group of players have overcome a few challenges already and will be keen to continue the same as they take on an underconfident Mumbai Indians.

The five-time champions have not been as bad as the Chennai Super Kings in the season, however, they have failed to cling onto key moments and take it home for their side as they go further in this tournament. Mumbai Indians faltered in a couple of run-chases by 12 runs as they didn't get the hits when they needed to and will hope that the Delhi wicket can unlock their batters as they make the move towards a place in the playoffs.

KL Rahul delivering as an opener as well as at No 4 with a great strike rate was the best news for the Capitals from their previous game against RCB but would want to avoid a couple of leaky overs like they conceded in Bengaluru, because in Delhi anyway the runs will flow like someone has opened a tap.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 29, DC vs MI

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ryan Rickleton, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Kuldeep Yadav (vc)

Probable Playing XIIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma/ T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Purthur