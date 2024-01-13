WATCH | Faf du Plessis puts youngsters to shame with astonishing grab in SA20

Follow us on Image Source : JOBURG SUPER KINGS Faf du Plessis vs MI Cape Town on January 12, 2024

Faf du Plessis stunned the cricketing world yet with another superb catch in the SA20 2024 game on Saturday, January 13. Joburg Super Kings' captain grabbed a one-handed wonder to dismiss MI Cape Town's youngster Dewald Brevis in the fourth game of the tournament.

The 39-year-old veteran dismissing the 20-year-old youngster with a sensational catch is something cricket fans do not witness every day. But with each passing year, the former South African captain is not failing to shock the crowd with his well-known fielding efforts.

Coming back to the game, MI Cape Town openers Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton added 200 runs for the opening wicket with the former scoring his maiden SA20 hundred in just 46 balls. Rickelton also contributed 98 runs off 249 balls to continue his rich form in T20 cricket.

After Rassie's dismissal, Brevis joined Rickelson in the 16th over but Faf's heroics ended his stay in the next over. Brevis launched Lizaad Williams' full-length delivery in that air but couldn't judge the length. Faf, at mid-off, ran behind towards keeping an eye on the ball and grabbed the ball with full stretch in the air.

Brevis scored only five runs but Rassie and Ryan's opening stand boosted MI to a total of 243. Chasing a big target, the Super Kings batter struggled for a good start with openers du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks returning back after failing to reach double-digit scores.

Joburg Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Hermann (wk), Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Zahir Khan, Imran Tahir

MI Cape Town Playing XI: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Sam Curran, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone