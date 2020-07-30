Wasim Akram feels IPL is bigger than PSL, points major differences between the two

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram pointed out the major differences between the IPL and PSL.

Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram has pointed out the major differences between the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League. He stated that IPL remains the biggest tournament in the world and the money which has been put into the league makes it stand apart.

He also applauded the BCCI for reinvesting the money generated from IPL into first-class cricket and according to him, that is how India has been able to unearth good, confident players in recent times.

"There is difference now (between IPL and PSL). In the last five-six years there has been a big difference. They have put in a lot of money. IPL is the biggest cricket tournament in the world," Akram told Tanveer Ahmed on latter's YouTube channel Tanveer Says.

"A team's budget only is around 60-80 Cr to buy players...Indian currency...double in our currency. So when profit is made on that kind of money BCCI invests it back into first-class cricket.

"Most players in the IPL have their personal coaches, like Praveen Amre. They have hired such kind of former cricketers who have gone on to become good coaches. You look at their batsmen, they play with such high confidence. The system is completely different."

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

