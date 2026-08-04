Babar Azam's near four-year wait for Test century continues as Pakistan skipper misses ton in bizarre fashion

New Delhi:

Babar Azam agonisingly missed out on a Test hundred again as he was dismissed in a bizarre fashion during the second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain. Babar, who was reinstated as Test captain last month, was run out in the first innings of the second Test against the West Indies on 88, marking the continuation of his near four-year drought of a triple-figure mark in the format.

Babar last hit a Test hundred during Pakistan's home series against New Zealand. The 31-year-old hit a masterful 161 in the first Test of the two-match series in Karachi on December 26, 2022. Since then, he has played in 35 Test innings but has not got to the triple-digit mark even once. In this time, Babar has hit seven fifties, with his highest being today's 88, seven more than he made against South Africa in Cape Town last year.

Babar added only two runs from his overnight total of 86 and was run out on 88 when he was trying to take a single off Jomel Warrican in the 75th over of the innings. Babar pushed a fuller one from left-arm spinner towards the covers and sent off for a run, which was denied by Abdullah Shafique. However, Babar was halfway down the crease, and while he turned back and put in a dive, he could not make it back to the crease as Brandon King caught him short. King was in trouble soon after as he was stretchered off after he fell while running Babar out.

Shafique grabs opportunity with both hands

While Babar missed out on a ton, it was a memorable outing for Shafique, who scored a century while batting at No.3 for the first time. He made a return to the Test side after missing the 2-0 loss in Bangladesh earlier this year, which cost Shan Masood his Test captaincy.

Coming back to this match, the West Indies had made 344 in the first innings after strong knocks from Justin Greaves (73) and captain Roston Chase (70). In reply, Pakistan started the third day on 266/2 with Shafique unbeaten on 107 and Babar unscathed on 86.

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