Washington Sundar credits Gujarat Titans' coach for his stellar batting performance in England test series Star India all-rounder Washington Sundar recently came forwrad and credited Gujarat Titans' head coach Ashish Nehra for giving him time to bat for his brilliance against England in the five-game test series.

New Delhi:

Star India all-rounder Washington Sundar has emerged as one of the best players for the Indian team in the longest format. With his spin prowess, the 25-year-old performed exceptionally well with the bat in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England as well.

It is worth noting that Sundar hit his maiden Test century in the fourth Test of the series against England and was one of the biggest performers for the side against England.

Speaking of his performance, the star all-rounder came forward and credited the improvement in his batting to Gujarat Titans’ head coach Ashish Nehra. He revealed that Nehra gives him a lot of time with the bat in the nets.

"I was with Ashish Nehra at GT in the IPL. In this IPL, the amount of batting preparation I did, I have never played that much in my life. He gave me that much batting. The things I did there helped me in this match. It was the last wicket and I had to hit so the power hitting definitely helped. Whether it was GT's support staff or our whole prep culture, everything helped me in many ways. So, it was a super moment," Sundar said in a video on Kris Srikkanth’s YouTube channel.

Sundar spoke of his century against England

Furthermore, Washington Sundar also gave his take on his brilliant performance against England and revealed that India's head coach believed a lot in him.

"Some things, we always keep in mind while batting. When we are only focused on those things, the outside noise or what others are saying, or the pressure from the outside, it won't be there. I mean, I am sure. It won't be there. So, I was genuinely only focused on a couple of things. One, obviously, being watching the ball really closely,” Sundar said.