Monday, November 11, 2024
     
'Was pretty obvious that Border-Gavaskar Trophy was Australia's priority': Gillespie on Pakistan ODI series

Jason Gillespie, the former Aussie fast bowler, alluded to the lack of promotions through the ODI series, which ended up being a historic one for Pakistan. Pakistan beat Australia 2-1 in the three-match ODI series, a first in 22 years for the visitors in Australia.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2024 20:55 IST
Jason Gillespie spoke about Australia's second-hand
Image Source : PCB X Jason Gillespie spoke about Australia's second-hand treatment of Pakistan ODI series

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie was a bit disappointed with the lack of buzz and promotion for the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. Gillespie, a former Aussie, admitted that the priority currently was the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the whole of Australia, however, was surprised that there was no on-ground promotions, even from the broadcaster, which is known for advertising the cricket series and tournaments well in advance.

"To be honest, I pretty much saw no promotion of our one-day series by Cricket Australia, which was a bit of a surprise," Gillespie was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald. "It’s pretty obvious that they’re prioritizing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against India because I saw no promotion of this series.

"Fox do a great job promoting but it was pretty clear to us where CA’s priorities lie. That’s their prerogative and their decision, but I just didn’t see any advertising or promotion of this one-day series at all," Gillespie added.

Gillespie in his first white-ball assignment as coach, even in the interim role, was pleased with his side's convincing performance in the ODI series win for Pakistan in Australia, a first in 22 years. 

"What we saw in this series is our bowling exposed some flaws in the Australian batting. I’m sure the Australians will look to right some wrongs and improve some things. That’s what good players and good teams do; you learn and adjust and adapt and be ready for the next challenge. It was pleasing not just to beat Australia but to beat them pretty convincingly," he added.

Australia's batting flop show might be a bit concerning, however, some of the former cricketers were of the view that the hosts seemed disinterested in the series and had already their minds on the five-match Test series scheduled to begin on November 22.

Pakistan and Australia will be up against each other in a three-match T20 series starting November 14 at Gabba before the hosts get into the Test season.

