Virender Sehwag slams Sunrisers Hyderabad after horrid show against Kolkata Knight Riders Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag recently came forward and slammed Sunrisers Hyderabad for their 80-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. It is worth noting that KKR posted 200 runs in the first innings and limited SRH to 120 in the run chase.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were dominated by Kolkata Knight Riders in game 15 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. After posting a total of 200 runs in the first innings, Kolkata Knight Riders limited SRH to a score of 120 runs, winning the game by 80 runs.

Talking of the side’s performance, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took centre stage and lambasted Hyderabad for their horrid performance against the defending champions. He also talked about how neither the wicket was too difficult to bat on nor that Kolkata Knight put in an exceptional performance with the ball, but still SRH could not chase down 201 runs.

“Hyderabad have disappointed. What can I say? They've got so many batters, and nobody could score runs, and they got all out at 120. The paying public has come to see you. Yes, the game was in Kolkata, but Hyderabad has a reputation. That it will be entertaining to watch them. It just disappeared here,” he told Cricbuzz.

“Neither was (KKR's) bowling attack nor the wicket (too difficult to deal with). They batted first and scored 200. We could see that the ball wasn't turning; there wasn't too much help in any way for the bowlers. It is just that it was a little slow, and the bowlers were bowling mostly slow balls, but you get adjusted to that if you stay in the crease for some time,” the former Indian batter explained.

Interestingly, the loss against KKR was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s third loss in four games. The side now occupies last place in the standings, and despite a stellar start to the tournament, Hyderabad have failed to put in good performances after three consecutive losses. For their next game, they will take on Gujarat Titans. Both sides face off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the 19th game of the tournament on April 6.