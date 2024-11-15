Virat, Yashasvi and Rishabh fail as Team India's centre-wicket match simulation gets underway at WACA in Perth

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli during the centre-wicket match simulation exercise.

Team India's prep for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 started on a forgettable note as three of their star batters failed to get big scores during Team India's centre-wicket match simulation in Perth on Friday (November 15).

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli got out after scoring 15 each and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was also forced to make his way to the dressing room after scoring just 19. The match got underway at the WACA in Perth on Friday with Jaiswal and KL Rahul opening together.

However, Rahul couldn't carry on for long as he copped a blow to his right elbow. Rahul failed to handle a rising delivery and was hit flush on the elbow. He was taken off the field by the physiotherapist.

Last chance for Team India to qualify for ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final

A 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand at home has adversely affected India's chances of qualifying for the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Team India need to beat Australia 4-0 to qualify for the mega event.

Four wins and a draw will see India finish their WTC campaign with a total points percentage (PCT) of 65.79% and it will be enough to secure a place in the finale.

Australia's squad for the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

Note: The scores have been confirmed by Tristan Lavalette who reports for ESPNcricinfo.