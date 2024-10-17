'Virat wanted to take the responsibility': Rohit on not considering KL Rahul for no.3 role in first innings

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma at a press conference in Bengaluru

Rohit Sharma showed an act of courage to face the media after Day 2's play at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. The Indian captain took responsibility for his team's shocking first innings score of 46 in the first Test against New Zealand in rain-hit Bengaluru and also explained the management's decision not to consider KL Rahul for the no.3 role.

After rain washed out the entire Day 1's play, the Kiwi bowlers stunned the hosts with the lowest-ever Test innings total in Asia. India missed out on Shubman Gill due to a minor neck injury and Sarfaraz Khan came into the playing eleven for the opening game of the three-match series.

The fans were a little surprised when Virat Kohli walked out to bat at the no.3 role as they were hoping KL Rahul would be promoted up in the order. But KL Rahul came to bat in his usual No. 6 position. Both Virat and Rahul registered disappointing ducks as India witnessed an embarrassing collapse.

After Day 2's play, Rohit revealed that Virat decided to go and bat in the no.3 role as he wanted to take the responsibility. Rohit also added that the management is not looking to tinker with KL Rahul's position in the team so they did not consider changing the order.

"We don't want to touch KL's batting position much," Rohit Sharma said. "He has found a place at 6 so let's give him a rope there, same with Sarfaraz, So Virat was the one who wanted to take the responsibility and that's a good sign of players taking responsibility."

Meanwhile, India suffered one of the darkest days in their Test cricket history on Thursday with five batters registering ducks in an innings. India set the lowest-ever team total in Tests at home after a sensational winning run in recent years.