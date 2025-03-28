Virat Kohli surpasses Shikhar Dhawan, registers most runs vs CSK in IPL history With 31 runs against CSK on March 28 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Virat Kohli now has the most runs against the five-time champions in IPL history. He surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to name the record.

Star cricketer Virat Kohli registered the most runs against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The 36-year-old had a tough outing against the five-time champions on March 28 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and got out after making 31 runs off 30 deliveries. Kolhi struggled throughout the time he was present at the crease before Noor Ahmad got the better of him in the 13th over of the match.

Nevertheless, his 31-run knock was enough to help him surpass Shikhar Dhawan and register the most runs against CSK. The former amassed 1057 runs against Chennai, while Kohli now has 1084 runs to his name against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side.

RCB posted 196 in first innings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 196 runs in the first innings against Chennai. Phil Salt played a blistering knock of 32 runs off 16 balls before MS Dhoni stumped him in the fifth over of the match. After his dismissal, Devdutt Padikkal showed some intent but he failed to get going, having scored 27 runs off 14 balls. After that, it was captain Rajat Patidar who stepped up and changed the complexion of the game.

The 31-year-old made 51 runs off 32 deliveries which gave momentum to the visitors. The middle order batters struggled to get going, which is a concern but Tim David’s terrific cameo of unbeaten 22 runs off eight balls helped the team post a defendable total on the board.

For Chennai, Noor Ahmad had a stunning day, picking up a three-wicket haul. Matheesha Pathirana, who returned to the playing XI following an injury, picked up two, while Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin clinched one each. Nevertheless, Chennai would be disappointed with their bowling effort and more so, with their fielding. Several catches were dropped in the match and that is one area that the team will be hoping to improve in the coming matches.