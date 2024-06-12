Virat Kohli surpasses KL Rahul to register second highest number of ducks for India in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli walking off after being dismissed by Saurabh Netravalkar on the first delivery he faced against the USA

Virat Kohli's treacherous run in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup continued against the United States as he registered only the second golden duck of his T20 international career on Wednesday, June 12. Kohli, who scored 1 and 4 in the first two games against Ireland and Pakistan respectively, was dismissed by USA left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar on the first delivery he faced as he tried to chase a wide delivery outside the off-stump and got a faint edge through to the keeper.

This was Kohli's sixth duck in T20Is, which is the second most for India in T20Is after skipper Rohit Sharma's 12. Kohli was tied on five ducks with KL Rahul and has surpassed him now. Kohli also became the eighth Indian player to register a golden duck in T20 World Cup as he joined an elite list that includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina among others.

Most ducks for India in T20Is

12 - Rohit Sharma

6 - Virat Kohli*

5 - KL Rahul

Indian players to be dismissed on golden duck in T20 World Cup

Dinesh Karthik vs Shaun Pollock (IND vs SA), Durban 2007

Murali Vijay vs Rory Kleinveldt (IND vs SA), Saint Lucia, 2010

Ashish Nehra vs Shaun Tait (IND vs AUS), Barbados 2010

Suresh Raina vs Mohammad Sami (IND vs PAK), Kolkata 2016

Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi (IND vs PAK), Dubai 2021

Ravindra Jadeja vs Mohammad Amir (IND vs PAK), New York 2024

Jasprit Bumrah vs Haris Rauf (IND vs PAK), New York 2024

Virat Kohli vs Saurabh Netravalkar (IND vs USA), New York 2024

After Kohli, Netravalkar also dismissed the Indian captain Rohit Sharma as India lost both the big guns early. Rishabh Pant played a few shots before he was dismissed for 18. Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube then put their foot down, ground it out and took their side home as India sealed their Super 8 spot in the T20 World Cup 2024.