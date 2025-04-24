Virat Kohli surpasses Chris Gayle to move second in elite T20 list Virat Kohli hit his 111th 50+ score in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He surpassed Chris Gayle on the list, as only David Warner is ahead of him. Against Rajasthan, Kohli made 70 runs off 42 balls while Devdutt Padikkal scored 50.

Bengaluru:

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli smashed his 111th half-century in T20 cricket against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With that, the 36-year-old has surpassed Chris Gayle and moved to number two on the list of the most 50+ scores in T20 cricket. David Warner currently sits at the top with 117 50+ scores in the shortest format of the game.

Meanwhile, Kohli is in phenomenal form in the ongoing IPL 2025, having scored four half-centuries in his last six appearances. He has scored 392 runs in nine matches and is currently the second-leading run-scorer of the tournament. Kohli has been the backbone of RCB’s batting line-up this season, and his form may very well decide their qualification for the playoffs.

Players 50+ score in IPL David Warner 117 Virat Kohli 111 Chris Gayle 110 Babar Azam 101

RCB post 205 runs in first innings against RR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a stunning batting display in the first innings against Rajasthan. Openers Kohli and Phil Salt started well with the bat, stitching a partnership of 61 runs. After Salt departed, Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal took over the business and played some brilliant cricket to change the complexion of the game.

They built a partnership of 95 runs and that pushed RR out of the contest for a while. Both the batters were playing an aggressive brand of cricket and that set the tone of the match. Padikkal, who was struggling with form in the last few seasons of the IPL, has managed to regain momentum. Against RR, he played a vital knock of 50 runs off 27 deliveries and helped RCB establish their authority in the middle.

Kohli, meanwhile, made 70 runs off 42 balls. After they departed, Tim David and Jitesh Sharma took over the business to help Bengaluru post 205 runs on the board. For Rajasthan, Sandeep Sharma picked up two wickets but he proved expensive as well.