Virat Kohli surpasses Babar-Rizwan to gain big in ICC Test batting rankings; Rohit Sharma out of top 10

ICC revealed the updated Men's Test batting rankings with some major changes after India's 2-0 Test series triumph against Bangladesh on Wednesday. The star batter Virat Kohli re-entered the top 10 with a big boost to his position but the Indian captain dropped five places after the poor show with a bat against Bangladesh.

Kohli struggled to make an impact in the Chennai Test which cost him a top 10 spot in the ICC Test rankings but he scored a crucial 47 runs in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 29 in the second innings of the Kanpur Test to regain six positions and jumped to 6th spot in the latest ICC Test batting rankings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to sharp rise in Test cricket with two fifties in the Kanpur Test and gained a career-best 3rd position in the updated ICC Test rankings. Jaiswal surpassed Australian veteran Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja to stay India's top-ranked batter with 792 ratings.

Another Indian batter to gain big after the Bangladesh series was KL Rahul who smashed a crucial 68 runs in the Kanpur Test to gain 10 places to jump to the 49th position in the ICC Test rankings. Rishabh Pant witnessed a three-position drop after scoring 5 and 4* in the Kanpur Test and now finds himself on the verge of losing the top 10 spot.

Top-ranked Indian cricketers in ICC Men's Test rankings