Virat Kohli smacks no-look six in Visakhapatnam, leaves Corbin Bosch, Quinton de Kock stunned: Watch Virat Kohli smacked a cracking no-look six in the third ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Bowler Corbin Bosch and keeper Quinton de Kock left impressed. Meanwhile, India defeated South Africa by nine wickets and sealed the series 2-1.

Visakhapatnam:

Star India batter is arguably in the form of his life. One may recall the 2016-17 season, but his no-look six against Corbin Bosch in the third ODI in Visakhapatnam would make one think again. He has been phenomenal, to say the least, in the ongoing series, having scored back-to-back centuries in Ranchi and Raipur and in the third ODI, he managed to keep up with the momentum, playing some ruthless shots in the middle.

Notably, in the final delivery of the 34th over, the 37-year-old got on his front foot and hit a six over wide-on. He inclined forward and lifted it over and didn’t even look at the delivery. He instead looked at Bosch, who was heavily impressed with the shot and so was keeper Quinton de Kock, who was left smiling.

India win by nine wickets in Vizag

India won the third ODI by nine wickets to seal the series 2-1. Kohli played a vintage knock of unbeaten 65 runs off 45 balls, while Yashashvi Jaiswal made 116*. Earlier in the series, Rohit Sharma too looked in sensational touch, scoring 75 runs off 73 balls. Courtesy of the trio, India chased 271 runs in some fashion with more than 10 overs remaining.

The hosts would be mighty impressed with the performance, especially after a disappointing Test series. On top of that, all the talks about Rohit and Kohli’s future will certainly stop. Ahead of the Australia series, their future was put under the scanner but the veteran duo proved time and again that they are fit enough for the ODI World Cup 2027.

Meanwhile, Kohli also became the second India international after Shubman Gill to score over 300 runs in a three-match ODI series. He had the 283 as his highest in a three-match ODI series.