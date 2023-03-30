Virat Kohli shares his class 10th marksheet with an interesting caption

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli has a strong presence on social media and the fans take notice of even the smallest thing that he shares. This time around even as he is gearing up for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli took to social media platform Koo, to share his class 10 marksheet and came up with an interesting caption for the same.

He stressed on the fact that sports plays an important role in a student's life and how it was missing from his curriculum when he was in 10th standard back in 2004. He also used the hashtag #LetThereBeSport to let the fans know the purpose of his sharing the marksheet. ""It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character," the caption read. However, for some reason, Kohli deleted the post soon.

Image Source : TWITTERVirat Kohli marksheet

Meanwhile, RCB will be taking on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season on April 2 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The team will be hoping to get the campaign off to a brilliant start. The team has made it to the playoffs in last three editions and will be looking forward to make it to the top four this season as well. Moreover, the aim will yet again be to win the trophy which RCB haven't been able to so far in last 15 years. Virat Kohli has returned to form and his form will more or less determine how far RCB go this season.

They are struggling with a few injury issues as Josh Hazlewood is yet to join the team and is likely to miss the first few matches. Glenn Maxwell is also in doubt to play the opening match against MI while Wanindu Hasaranga is not available for the first three matches.

Latest Cricket News