Virat Kohli runs and jumps to hug Ravi Shastri after maiden IPL trophy: Watch

Ahmedabad :

Star batter Virat Kohli had to wait 18 years to lift his maiden IPL trophy. On June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by six runs as RCB script history. Soon after that, Kohli was spotted extremely emotional as he had tears in his eyes as he went on to hug all the players and celebrate with his family.

Soon after that, a video went viral on social media as the 36-year-old was spotted running and jumping to hug Ravi Shastri, who served as India’s head coach during Kohli’s captaincy era in international cricket. Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s wife, was present as well, as she was in all her smiles and was clapping from the moment.

The Delhi-born also confirmed that the franchise will be organising a trophy celebration panel on June 4 in Bengaluru. The team is expected to reach the city at around 7 am, and the celebration is slated to begin at 8:30 am. The details of it haven’t been shared yet as the franchise is working out on several things, including the schedule of captain Rajat Patidar. Meanwhile, Kohli has also invited AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle to join the celebration in Bengaluru.

Patidar credits bowlers for IPL 2025 final success

RCB had a decent night with the bat, posting 190 runs in the first innings. They could have reached 220 runs but Kohli had a difficult night in the middle, which was later recovered well by Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd. Chasing 191, PBKS were thought to have the advantage but their batters failed to live up to the expectations, losing by a narrow margin. After the game, captain Patidar credited the bowlers for a stunning night with the ball.

“The way bowlers executed their plans was tremendous to watch. He's (Krunal) a wicket-taking bowler. Whenever I come under pressure, I look for KP. Suyash also bowled really well throughout the season. And all the fast bowlers - Bhuvi, Yash, Hazlewood and the way Romario came in and the way he gave 2-3 overs and the breakthrough was special,” Patidar mentioned in the post-match presentation.