Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket before England tour, says 'it's not easy, but feels right' Virat Kohli, the most successful Test captain for India, officially announced his retirement from the format on Monday, May 12. Kohli fell 770 runs short of his dream of 10,000 runs in Test cricket as the batting stalwart said that it was not an easy decision, but felt right.

New Delhi:

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. Kohli, who scored 93 runs in six innings against New Zealand and 190 against Australia in 10 innings, had visibly fallen behind in Test cricket in terms of numbers, technique and output but with Rohit Sharma calling it a day in the format last week, it seemed like the Indian batting great might stay for a bit longer but it wasn't it.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," Kohli said in a long statement on Instagram. Kohli amassed 9,230 runs after 123 appearances, averaging 46.85 while scoring 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

"As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for," Kohli added. Kohli and Rohit both stepped away from T20 cricket after the T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies and the USA last year and now have walked into the sunset in red-ball cricket as well, which certainly puts the importance of the 2027 ODI World Cup on the pedestal, since that is the only format remaining for both of them.

"I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile," Kohli mentioned.