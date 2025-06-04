Virat Kohli reflects on retirement plans, says 'there's an end date to our career' Star batter Virat Kohli reflected on his retirement plans after RCB lifted their maiden IPL title, beating Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, RCB plan a gala celebration on June 4 to mark their first IPL trophy.

After a wait of 18 long years, Virat Kohli has finally won an IPL trophy. He had done everything for the team over the years but still, despite repeated attempts, couldn’t get over the line. Things changed in IPL 2025. After playing a consistent brand of cricket throughout the season, RCB qualified for their fourth IPL title. On the big night, they defeated Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium to win their maiden IPL title.

After the game, Kohli reflected on his retirement plans, stating that the end date isn’t far and once that day comes, he wants to look back with pride. To do so, the 36-year-old believes that it is extremely important to focus on the present and for the same reason, he is always looking forward to improving his skill set.

“Well, I have an opportunity to play this game for not many years. So there is an end date to our career, as you know. And by the time that I hang up my boots, I want to sit at home and say I gave it everything I had. So I look for ways to improve,” Kohli said after the match.

RCB plan for grand celebration in Bengaluru

RCB management has planned a gala celebration in Bengaluru to celebrate their maiden IPL title win. As confirmed by the franchise, the players will arrive in the city at 1:30 pm and following which, the players will meet the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at 3:30 pm in the Vidhana Soudha. The victory parade will start at 5 pm and will be from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The grand celebration at the stadium will begin at 6 pm IST. The fans will be allowed inside the ground, but the franchise hasn’t announced any ticketing system. In all likelihood, first-come-first-serve will be encouraged.