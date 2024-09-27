Friday, September 27, 2024
     
Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja try to imitate Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action, the results are hilarious - WATCH

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second Test in Kanpur on an overcast day with both the sun and the clouds playing hide and seek. India went with an unchanged playing XI. There was an expectation that Jasprit Bumrah could be rested given the potential workload of Tests in Australia.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Updated on: September 27, 2024 14:32 IST
Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli tried to imitate Jasprit
Image Source : SCREENGRAB/AP Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli tried to imitate Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action before the start of the second Test in Kanpur

Team India went unchanged for the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. It was a bit of a surprise given that India had already won the first Test so the series couldn't be lost. Also, how Bangladesh played, India were expected to rest one of their pacers, Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj but the hosts decided against the plan and Kuldeep Yadav, despite having done well in the England series didn't get a chance yet again.

As the players were warming up, Bumrah was going through his run-ups and that hinted that India were going to continue with the same line-up. A video emerged on social media from the warm-ups where Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were accompanying him. First Jadeja imitated Bumrah's peculiar bowling action and then Kohli chipped in. Both failed badly and then they were making different postures and faces and gestures which made all three of them laugh.

The video has gone viral on the internet. This is not the first time that Kohli or anyone from the Indian team has tried to imitate Bumrah's action. When the leading India pacer burst onto the scene, his unorthodox action took many by surprise including Kohli, who was his first victim in the IPL back in 2013.

Watch the video here:

As for the match, India went in with three pacers yet again and chose to bowl first keeping in mind the overcast conditions in Kanpur. However, Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan safely negotiated the first spells of both Bumrah and Siraj.

Akash Deep brought a much-needed breather for India with a couple of wickets inside his first three overs before Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto joined forces to take Bangladesh's innings forward. R Ashwin removed Shanto immediately after the lunch break before bad light combined with rain stopped play. 

