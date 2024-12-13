Virat Kohli one century away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's records, set to join elite list of players

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

India's modern-day batting great is eyeing a special milestone in the 3rd Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli is only one century away from going past Sachin Tendulkar and entering an elite list of players.

India are all set to face Australia in the third Test match of the series at Gabba, Brisbane. The visitors were annihilated in the second match in Adelaide as their batting fell apart in the Day-Night Test match. Even Virat, who had scored a hundred in the first Test match, could not withstand the storm of the Australian bowlers with the Pink-ball in hand.

While he would be regretting of not making it big in Adelaide, Kohli has a couple of records in his sights if he gets one more century at the Gabba.

If Kohli scores a hundred at Gabba, he will become only the third visiting player in the world to have scored centuries at all five major venues of Australia. Only Sunil Gavaskar and Alastair Cook are the visitor batters who have hit a century at all five major Australian venues.

Kohli currently has hundreds in Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne. Gabba is the only major venue where the Indian star has not got to a triple digit mark. Sachin Tendulkar has centuries at four venues in Australia - Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and WACA of Perth.

Players to hit centuries at all five major venues in Australia:

1. Sunil Gavaskar: Centuries in Adelaide, Gabba, MCG, SCG and WACA

2. Alastair Cook: Centuries in Adelaide, Gabba, MCG, SCG and WACA

Kohli has a chance to break Sachin's all-time record

Meanwhile, Kohli also has a chance of breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar if he hits a ton in any Test of the ongoing series. Kohli and his idol Sachin are tied on the most number of centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy - 9. Another ton for the modern-day great will take him to the top of the tree.

Notably, Sachin has 11 centuries in the India vs Australia Tests, but two came before the series was named Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 1996.