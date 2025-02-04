Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's 19-year-old record in ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is on the cusp of breaking a major record of Sachin Tendulkar during the upcoming ODI series against England. India last played an ODI against Sri Lanka in July 2024. Since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, the men in blue have played only three matches in the format. For the same reason, the upcoming three matches will be massively crucial in the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy.

As for Kohli, he is very close to a massive milestone in ODI cricket needing only 94 runs to complete 14000 runs in the format. The former India skipper is a completely different beast in the 50-over form of the game as he averages 58.18 with 50 centuries and 72 fifties in just 283 innings.

Kohli will become only the third cricketer to breach the 14000-run mark as and when he gets there and will easily be the fastest to the milestone as well. Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara are the only players to go past the said mark in One-Day Internationals so far. It took them 350 and 378 innings respectively to reach 14000 runs in ODIs cricket.

Kohli has played 283 innings in the format so far and even in lost form, is very much likely to reach the milestone in three ODIs against England. His recent form, albeit in a different format, is a matter of debate but the 36-year-old certainly loves to bat in ODIs. It remains to be seen if he will regain his lost form in the opening match in Nagpur itself.

India last played an ODI at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur in March 2019 and Kohli scored 116 runs in that game. Fans will be hoping that he replicates similar performance and puts on a show in the first ODI on February 6 (Thursday).