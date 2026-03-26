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Virat Kohli on course to join legendary IPL club in 2026

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Virat Kohli is nine sixes away from joining the 300-club in IPL history alongside Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, IPL 2026 will begin without an opening ceremony in Bengaluru, with BCCI planning a closing event instead.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Image Source : PTI
Bengaluru:

Legendary cricketer Virat Kohli is on course to join Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma in the list of cricketers to hit 300 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain has hit 291 sixes so far in the cash-rich league, needing nine more maximums to join the exclusive club. Former cricketer Gayle tops the list with 357 sixes to his name, while Rohit has smacked 302. 

Five-time IPL-winning captain MS Dhoni stands fourth with 264 maximums, while former cricketer AB de Villiers is fifth with 251 sixes.

Most sixes in IPL

Player Sixes
Chris Gayle 357
Rohit Sharma 302
Virat Kohli 291
MS Dhoni 264
AB de Villiers 251

No opening ceremony at Chinnaswamy

Defending champions Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of the IPL 2026. Usually, the Rajat Patidar-led side hosts a gala pre-tournament event, called ‘RCB unbox’, which was cancelled due to the stampede incident last year. On top of that, BCCI has also cancelled the opening ceremony in Bengaluru. Secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed the development, mentioning that they are planning for a closing ceremony instead.

“Due to last year's tragic incident on June 4 last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organising any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025. However, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31)," Saikia told the TOI.

IPL schedule announcement soon

Saikia also confirmed that the remainder of the IPL schedule will be announced ‘very soon’. Due to the delay of the election dates, BCCI was forced to announce only the schedule of the first 16 days. During this phase, all teams will be playing at least four matches each. 

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Cricket Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rcb Ipl IPL 2026
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