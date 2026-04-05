Virat Kohli on brink of achieving IPL immortality, set to achieve huge record

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving a huge record in the Indian Premier League. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon has been the most prolific run-scorer in the tournament and has had several legendary seasons.

Kohli has had eight seasons where he has scored more than 500 runs and five seasons where he has hit more than 600. He has rejuvenated a new avatar in the last few years as his strike rate has rocketed to the sky, creating a big impact for the RCB.

Kohli has started strongly for Bengaluru as he made an unbeaten 69 in his team's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is now eyeing a huge record in this IPL season. Kohli is 270 runs away from becoming the first-ever player to hit 9000 runs in the tournament. He currently has 8730 runs in 260 innings at an average of 39.86 and a strike rate of 133.14. No other batter has scored even 8000 runs in the Indian cash-rich league.

Most runs in IPL history:

1 - Virat Kohli: 8730 runs in 260 innings

2 - Rohit Sharma: 7159 runs in 269 innings

3 - Shikhar Dhawan: 6769 runs in 221 innings

4 - David Warner: 6565 runs in 184 innings

5 - Suresh Raina: 5528 runs in 200 innings

Kohli four sixes away from another huge record

Meanwhile, Kohli is a little far from another huge IPL record. He has hit 296 sixes in the history of the tournament and needs just four more to hit 300. Only two players have smashed more than 300 sixes with Chris Gayle (350) and Rohit Sharma (309) ahead of him.

Most sixes in IPL history:

1 - Chris Gayle: 357 sixes in 141 innings

2 - Rohit Sharma: 309 sixes in 269 innings

3 - Virat Kohli: 296 sixes in 260 innings

4 - MS Dhoni: 264 sixes in 242 innings

5 - AB de Villiers: 251 sixes in 170 innings