Virat Kohli left stunned after Glenn Phillips’ otherworldly catch | WATCH Star India batter Virat Kohli was left stunned after Glenn Phillips took an excellent catch to dismiss him in the ongoing Champions Trophy clash.

New Zealand quickly put the Indian team in trouble in their Group A clash in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 2. The clash began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

Where India hoped to get off to a good start, the side succumbed to the pressure as New Zealand’s bowling attack continued to pummel India. With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill back in the pavilion, ace batter Virat Kohli was next.

Kyle Jamieson came in to bowl, and as Kohli aimed to play a square cut. However, it was Glenn Phillips’ exceptional fielding that saw Kohli depart as well. The visual of Phillips’ flying catch even left Kohli stunned.

More to follow..