Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar in huge record list on Vijay Hazare Trophy return Virat Kohli achieved a huge milestone on his Vijay Hazare Trophy return for Delhi. Kohli has joined Sachin Tendulkar in a huge record list in his team's clash against Andhra.

New Delhi:

India icon Virat Kohli has achieved a huge milestone during his Vijay Hazare Trophy return for Delhi. Kohli is playing in his first match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy since 2010 as his side faces Andhra at the BCCI COE on Wednesday, December 24.

Kohli has joined Sachin Tendulkar in a huge record list as he completed his 16000 runs in List A cricket. Coming into the clash, the batting icon needed just one run to achieve the milestone, and he did early in his innings in Bengaluru.

Kohli is now the second Indian, after Sachin, to have scored 16000 runs in List A cricket.

Most runs for India in List A cricket:

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 21999 runs in 538 innings

2 - Virat Kohli: 16000 runs in 330 innings*

3 - Sourav Ganguly: 15622 runs in 421 innings

4 - Rahul Dravid: 15721 runs in 416 innings

5 - Rohit Sharma: 13758 runs in 338 innings

Tendulkar had scored 21999 runs in 538 innings in List A cricket from 1989 to 2012. However, while Tendulkar is the highest scorer in ODI cricket, he is not the top run-getter in List A cricket.

England legend Graham Gooch has the most runs in List A cricket: 2211, while another England icon, Graeme Hick had made 22059 runs.

Kohli returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time since the 2009/10 season. He last played in the tournament in 2010 against Services when he was leading Delhi. The icon returned in the tournament after a gap of 15 years.

Coming to the match, Andhra scored 298/8 with Riku Bhui scoring a hundred. Other batters also contributed a bit as Andhra put a competitive total. For Delhi, fast-bowler Simarjeet Singh took a five-wicket haul to star with the ball.

Andhra (Playing XI): Srikar Bharat(w), Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy(c), Saurabh Kumar, Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy, K S Narasimha Raju, Tripurana Vijay, Satyanarayana Raju, SDNV Prasad

Delhi (Playing XI): Arpit Rana, Priyansh Arya, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini