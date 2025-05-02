Virat Kohli issues clarification after Instagram controversy Star India batter Virat Kohli issued a clarification after an Instagram controversy that went viral on social media on May 2, 2025. The 37-year-old said that it was an algorithm related issue that he faced.

New Delhi:

A video of the star India batter Virat Kohli went viral on Friday, May 2, where it was spotted that the cricketer liked one of the posts of Avneet Kaur’s fan post. However, Kohli soon issued a statement, clarifying the matter. He once again found himself in the middle of an online chatter, but the 37-year-old clarified that due to an algorithm-related issue, his Instagram account registered an interaction, which wasn’t intentional.

“I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

RCB to host CSK on May 3

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Chennai Super Kings on May 3 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing season, will be in action against his former captain MS Dhoni. RCB are currently second on the points table, and a win will take them to the top of the points table.

Chennai, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the points table. Nothing has gone in their favour this season, but things have looked better in the last couple of matches. The likes of Dewald Brevis and Ayush Mhatre have shown glimpses of class, but their middle order remains a massive matter of concern. On the other hand, Phil Salt is expected to make his return to the playing XI after missing the last game due to health issues.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh