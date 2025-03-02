'Virat Kohli is zero against Babar Azam', former Pakistan cricketer makes shocking claim | WATCH Former Pakistan cricketer Mohsin made a massive claim, branding Virat Kohli nothing against Pakistan star Babar Azam.

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohsin Khan recently came forward and made a massive claim against ace India batter Virat Kohli. In a discussion about Pakistan's recent performances in the Champions Trophy, the comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam was brought up once again.

When asked about his thoughts on the same, Mohsin Khan took centre stage and lambasted Virat Kohli. He branded Kohli as nothing against Babar Azam and said he was zero.

“First of all, let me tell you one thing. Virat Kohli is nothing compared to Babar Azam; Kohli is zero. We are not talking here about who is a better player and we are talking about Pakistan cricket. Which has been destroyed. There is no planning, no strategies, no merit, and there is no accountability at all. There is no accountability," Mohsin Khan told ARY News.

It is interesting to note that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam had quite the contrasting campaigns in the Champions Trophy 2025. Where Kohli scored a century in his clash against Pakistan, Babar failed to put in a good showing. Furthermore, Pakistan became one of the first sides to be eliminated from the tournament as well. Babar ended the tournament with just 87 runs. Mohsin's comments on the debate have quickly gone viral all over social media.

It is worth noting that the debate between Kohli and Babar has been ongoing for quite some time now. However, the conversation around it seems to have settled down in recent times considering Babar Azam’s form. Kohli, despite being in shaky form, has managed to hold his own in big matches. He came into the Champions Trophy and scored a blistering century against Pakistan, helping India chase down the target and registering a brilliant win for the Men in Blue. Furthermore, with India’s qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy secured, Kohli’s performances could be key for the Indian team in the upcoming matches.