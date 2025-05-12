'Virat Kohli is my favourite cricketer' - Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai uses cricket reference to explain Op Sindoor During the press briefing of Operation Sindoor, Lt General Rajiv Ghai noted that Virat Kohli is his favourite cricketer. The star India batter announced his Test retirement on the same day, after playing 123 matches in the longest format.

New Delhi:

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket effective immediately. After the five-match tour to Australia, several reports claimed that the 36-year-old might end his illustrious career in Test cricket, and on Monday, May 12, he confirmed the development with a post on his Instagram account.

On the same day, the Indian armed forces addressed the press, sharing details of Operation Sindoor. During the briefing, Lt General Rajiv Ghai used a cricket reference to explain the details. During which, he mentioned that Virat Kohli is his favourite cricketer and noted the importance of talking about him today after the former India captain announced his retirement. Later, he also shared an Ashes story to explain the details.

“I think today we all should talk about cricket. I saw that Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. Like many other Indians, he is also my favourite cricketer,” Rajiv Ghai said.

“So, in the 70s decade, Australia and England played a famous Ashes series. At that time, Australia had two popular pacers who were extremely well-known in the cricket circuit - Jeff Thompson and Dennis Lillee. They destroyed the England batting line-up and that time, Australian fans made a phrase popular: ‘from Ashes to Ashes and from dust to dust, if Thompson doesn’t get here, then Lille surely must. So, if you understand the reference, you might understand what I want to say,” Ghai added.

With the reference, Ghai explained the power of India’s defence that stopped all the drone and missile attacks that Pakistan launched. During the press briefing, the Indian armed forces also shared details of India’s success in counter-attacking Pakistan’s air bases, sharing photos and videos of the same.