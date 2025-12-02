Virat Kohli in Vijay Hazare Trophy stats: How former India captain performed for Delhi in the tournament? Virat Kohli will play for Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the DDCA confirming his availability for at least three matches. His participation aligns with the BCCI’s push for senior players to feature more in domestic cricket. Check his stats

New Delhi:

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli is set to represent Delhi in the forthcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president has confirmed the development, stating that he will be available for at least three games in the next edition, which is slated to begin on December 24.

Notably, BCCI officials have previously emphasised the importance of domestic cricket and noted that all the cricketers need to feature regularly to remain in the hunt for the national team. To comply with the instruction, the 37-year-old enrolled his name in the competition, which he has a tremendous record in.

Kohli's stats in VHT

Kohli has played 12 matches in the marquee domestic tournament, scoring 763 runs at an average of 69.33. In the 2008-09 edition, he made 534 runs in seven matches and finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. In that season, the Delhi batter smacked four centuries, which included his highest score of 124 runs.

In the next edition, which is the 2009-10 season, Kohli made 229 runs in five matches, with the highest score of 94 runs. The two seasons proved enough as the cricketer soon became an integral part of the ODI set-up and ruled the format for more than a decade. He helped India win the ODI World Cup in 2011, and later went on to lead the team to the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Player Matches Runs Average Highest Score Virat Kohli 12 763 69.33 124

The star batter was very close to winning his second ODI World Cup title in 2023, but India unfortunately suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the finals against Australia. Since then, his future in the format has been a major point of discussion. After India won the Champions Trophy earlier in the year, the discussion only intensified. However, Kohli, after confirming his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has indicated that the ODI World Cup 2027 is definitely on his wishlist.